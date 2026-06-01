AMD Bets On Durability Over Novelty; AM5 Users May Not Need A New Motherboard Until 2030

AMD is doubling down on longevity and value rather than flashy new product categories, unveiling a refreshed lineup of processors and graphics hardware at Computex 2026 on Monday. This included two CPUs (Central Processing Units) and one GPU (graphics processing unit).

The company also reaffirmed support for its AM5 desktop motherboard socket through 2029, allowing users to upgrade to newer Ryzen processors without replacing their motherboards. This means customers purchasing AM5-compatible systems today could continue upgrading CPUs on the same platform well into the next decade.

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AMD is releasing a 10th Anniversary Edition of its Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, marking the final major CPU upgrade for the AM4 socket platform. The chip will launch on June 25 and retail for $349.

The chipmaker is also bringing the Ryzen 7 7700X3D to retail channels at a price of $330. Although the processor was originally launched in 2023, it continues to be regarded by reviewers as a powerful gaming chip that delivers performance comparable to the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD is also expanding the availability of its Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card to additional markets, including the United States, after initially announcing it as a China-exclusive product. The GPU will hit markets on June 1, with retail prices starting at $549.

The company's latest announcements suggest a strategy focused on affordability, platform longevity and incremental upgrades rather than the premiumisation and product reinvention seen elsewhere in the semiconductor industry.

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Computex 2026 also saw Nvidia CEO and President Jensen Huang announce partnerships with Microsoft, Lenovo and Dell as part of an effort to "reinvent the PC."

"Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," Huang said. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work."

"RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer," he added.

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