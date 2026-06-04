Govt Gears Up For AI Rollout Across Ministries; TCS Among Six Firms Selected For Deployment

In order to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across government departments and public sector organisations, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has shortlisted six companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and NEC India, to provide AI solutions and technical support for projects undertaken by central ministries and agencies.

The empanelment follows a competitive selection process that drew participation from more than 80 bidders.

Besides TCS and NEC India, the final list includes Kyndryl Solutions, Innefu Labs, CoRover.ai — the company behind BharatGPT — and Cactus Communications.

According to the government notification, the selected firms will serve as approved technology partners for a period of two years, providing specialised AI services, technical expertise and skilled manpower to government entities undertaking AI-driven projects.

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The initiative is aimed at creating a ready pool of vetted vendors that ministries and departments can engage for the development, deployment and scaling of artificial intelligence applications.

Officials believe the move will help accelerate AI adoption across governance, improve service delivery and strengthen digital transformation efforts within the public sector.

The empanelled companies are expected to assist government bodies in areas such as AI model development, implementation, advisory services, capacity building and project execution, depending on departmental requirements.

Notably, several major consulting and technology firms that participated in the bidding process did not make the final cut.

These include global professional services giants Deloitte, EY and PwC, as well as analytics and AI-focused company Fractal.

The empanelment marks a significant step in the government's broader strategy to integrate AI into public administration and build institutional capacity for emerging technologies.

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