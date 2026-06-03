PhonePe CTO Rahul Chari Explains How AI Is Reshaping India's Fintech Ecosystem

In a recent exclusive conversation on NDTV Profit's Building Bharat: Engineering the Future of Fintech with AI, anchor Nisha Poddar sat down with Rahul Chari, Co-founder and CTO of PhonePe, to discuss the transformative role of artificial intelligence in India's digital payment sector.

As India's fintech landscape rapidly expands, AI is moving from a buzzword to a foundational pillar of financial infrastructure. During the segment, Chari outlined how AI is powering the next phase of innovation and helping build a smarter financial future for "Bharat."

The discussion highlighted several key focus areas where AI is driving immediate impact:

Financial Inclusion & Accessibility: AI-driven tools are breaking down traditional barriers, making digital payments, UPI, and unified financial services more accessible to a much broader demographic across India.

Security & Fraud Prevention: With the massive scale of India's digital transactions, AI is playing a critical role in strengthening security frameworks, detecting anomalies, and ensuring operational efficiency at scale.

Hyper-Personalization: The conversation emphasized how machine learning allows fintech platforms to tailor products and user experiences directly to individual needs.

Ultimately, the interview underscored that engineering the future of fintech in India goes beyond basic internet connectivity—it requires intelligent, scalable systems that can securely and efficiently manage the financial infrastructure for over a billion people.

Watch | Building Bharat: Engineering The Future Of Fintech With AI

This video features the complete NDTV Profit broadcast discussing the intersection of artificial intelligence and India's digital payment revolution.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.