India’s Next‑Gen Tycoons Add Rs 26 Lakh Crore In Just Six Years: Check List

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India on Wednesday released the inaugural edition of the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50. It is a ranking that recognises next-generation leaders under 50 of India's leading family-run enterprises who have delivered exceptional value creation between March 2020 and March 2026.

The study highlights how India's business dynasties are entering a new phase of expansion, with successor-led firms collectively adding Rs 26.3 lakh crore in market value over the period.

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Aggregate enterprise value has surged from Rs 4.6 lakh crore in 2020 to over Rs 30.9 lakh crore in 2026, marking a 6.7-fold increase in wealth creation.

Here's the full list:

Rank Name Company Designation Generation Market Cap Growth Since 2020 Market Cap 2026 (INR Cr) Value Added (INR Cr) Hurun Performance Index Score 1 Vikash Lohia Jupiter Wagons Deputy Managing Director 2nd 152.8× 10,736 10,666 5.7 2 Amit Dahanukar Tilaknagar Industries Chairman & Managing Director 4th 52.5× 10,610 10,408 6.6 2 Abhyuday Jindal Jindal Stainless Managing Director 3rd 52.5× 59,246 58,118 6.6 4 Ashim Sarin Anant Raj Whole-Time Director & COO 2nd 34.4× 16,135 15,666 5.1 5 Prasan Abhaykumar Firodia Force Motors Managing Director 3rd 34.3× 28,304 27,480 6.7 6 Ashwin Devineni & Nikhil Devineni Nava MD & CEO / Executive Director 3rd 24.6× 15,566 7,466 6.1 7 Nishant Arya JBM Group Vice Chairman 2nd 23.9× 13,601 13,032 4.4 8 Vikram Mohan Pricol Managing Director 2nd 22.4× 6,402 6,116 6.5 9 Devansh Jain INOXGFL Group Executive Director 3rd 20.5× 1,03,881 98,801 4.4 10 Akshit Divij Gupta KEI Industries Whole-Time Director 3rd 18.9× 39,209 37,137 5.6

“The ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Top 10 Successors 2026 ranking highlights the strategic market impact of next-generation leaders steering major enterprises from key executive roles, spanning the second, third, and fourth generations. While the hierarchy is strictly defined by the growth multiplier, the absolute financial scale varies significantly across the top ten cohorts,” the report said.

Topping the list is Vikash Lohia, Deputy Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, who delivered a staggering 152.8-times growth multiple, the highest among all entrants. His leadership has helped the company add Rs 10,666 crore in value, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 10,736 crore.

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He is followed jointly by Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of Tilaknagar Industries, and Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, both recording an identical 52.5-times increase in market value.

The automobile and auto components industry emerged as the largest contributor with nine companies, while healthcare accounted for six firms with a combined market capitalisation of Rs 7.26 lakh crore.

Mumbai and New Delhi jointly led as the biggest hubs for successor-led enterprises, each hosting six company headquarters.

In terms of corporate scale, the 50 companies together generate Rs 8.2 lakh crore in annual revenue and Rs 90,168 crore in net profit, growing at an average annual rate of 14.4%. They also collectively employ over 8.6 lakh people and contribute Rs 1,028 crore towards CSR initiatives.

Among absolute value creators, Karan Adani of Adani Ports & SEZ leads, adding Rs 2,67,525 crore in value.

Meanwhile, Devansh Jain of INOXGFL Group stands out as the only green-energy successor in the list, delivering a 20.5-times growth multiple and pushing his group's valuation past Rs 1 lakh crore.

The performance index, which benchmarks firms on financial and operational parameters, is topped by Arun Alagappan of Coromandel International, reflecting balanced excellence in returns, growth and efficiency.

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