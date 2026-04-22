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India’s Next‑Gen Tycoons Add Rs 26 Lakh Crore In Just Six Years: Check List

Jupiter Wagons’ Vikash Lohia is No. 1 on the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 list.

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India’s Next‑Gen Tycoons Add Rs 26 Lakh Crore In Just Six Years: Check List
Topping the list is Vikash Lohia, Deputy Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons
Image: Jupiter Wagons

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India on Wednesday released the inaugural edition of the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50. It is a ranking that recognises next-generation leaders under 50 of India's leading family-run enterprises who have delivered exceptional value creation between March 2020 and March 2026.

The study highlights how India's business dynasties are entering a new phase of expansion, with successor-led firms collectively adding Rs 26.3 lakh crore in market value over the period. 

ALSO READ: Avendus Wealth: Hurun India U40 List 2025 — Who Are India's Most Experienced Young Leaders

Aggregate enterprise value has surged from Rs 4.6 lakh crore in 2020 to over Rs 30.9 lakh crore in 2026, marking a 6.7-fold increase in wealth creation.

Here's the full list:

RankNameCompanyDesignationGenerationMarket Cap Growth Since 2020Market Cap 2026 (INR Cr)Value Added (INR Cr)

Hurun Performance Index Score

1Vikash LohiaJupiter WagonsDeputy Managing Director2nd152.8×10,73610,6665.7
2Amit DahanukarTilaknagar IndustriesChairman & Managing Director4th52.5×10,61010,4086.6
2Abhyuday JindalJindal StainlessManaging Director3rd52.5×59,24658,1186.6
4Ashim SarinAnant RajWhole-Time Director & COO2nd34.4×16,13515,6665.1
5Prasan Abhaykumar FirodiaForce MotorsManaging Director3rd34.3×28,30427,4806.7
6Ashwin Devineni & Nikhil DevineniNavaMD & CEO / Executive Director3rd24.6×15,5667,4666.1
7Nishant AryaJBM GroupVice Chairman2nd23.9×13,60113,0324.4
8Vikram MohanPricolManaging Director2nd22.4×6,4026,1166.5
9Devansh JainINOXGFL GroupExecutive Director3rd20.5×1,03,88198,8014.4
10Akshit Divij GuptaKEI IndustriesWhole-Time Director3rd18.9×39,20937,1375.6

“The ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Top 10 Successors 2026 ranking highlights the strategic market impact of next-generation leaders steering major enterprises from key executive roles, spanning the second, third, and fourth generations. While the hierarchy is strictly defined by the growth multiplier, the absolute financial scale varies significantly across the top ten cohorts,” the report said. 

Topping the list is Vikash Lohia, Deputy Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, who delivered a staggering 152.8-times growth multiple, the highest among all entrants. His leadership has helped the company add Rs 10,666 crore in value, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 10,736 crore.

ALSO READ: Roti, Kapda, Makaan: Hurun Top 200 Entrepreneurs List Shows India Is Not All About Tech

He is followed jointly by Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of Tilaknagar Industries, and Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, both recording an identical 52.5-times increase in market value.

The automobile and auto components industry emerged as the largest contributor with nine companies, while healthcare accounted for six firms with a combined market capitalisation of Rs 7.26 lakh crore.

Mumbai and New Delhi jointly led as the biggest hubs for successor-led enterprises, each hosting six company headquarters.

In terms of corporate scale, the 50 companies together generate Rs 8.2 lakh crore in annual revenue and Rs 90,168 crore in net profit, growing at an average annual rate of 14.4%. They also collectively employ over 8.6 lakh people and contribute Rs 1,028 crore towards CSR initiatives.

Among absolute value creators, Karan Adani of Adani Ports & SEZ leads, adding Rs 2,67,525 crore in value.

Meanwhile, Devansh Jain of INOXGFL Group stands out as the only green-energy successor in the list, delivering a 20.5-times growth multiple and pushing his group's valuation past Rs 1 lakh crore.

The performance index, which benchmarks firms on financial and operational parameters, is topped by Arun Alagappan of Coromandel International, reflecting balanced excellence in returns, growth and efficiency.

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