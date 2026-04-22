Mid-Air Accident: South Korea Probe Finds Jets Collided As Pilots Took Photos During Flight

South Korean authorities have found that two fighter jets collided mid-air in 2021 because the pilots were taking pictures and videos during a mission, BBC reported, citing a report by Seoul's Board of Audit and Inspection.

The incident took place near the central city of Daegu. Although all pilots survived without injuries, the collision caused damage worth 880 million won ($596,000) to the aircraft.

According to the report published on Wednesday, one of the pilots, who has since left the military, was fined 88 million won after being held primarily responsible for the accident.

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The audit found that the pilot of the wingman aircraft wanted to take photographs to commemorate his last flight with the military unit. The report noted that taking photos during significant flights was a widespread practice among pilots at the time.

The pilot reportedly informed others of his plan during a pre-flight briefing. While returning to base, he began taking pictures using his personal mobile phone.

After noticing this, the pilot of the lead aircraft asked another crew member to record a video of the wingman jet, according to the report.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The wingman pilot then made a sudden manoeuvre by climbing higher and rolling the aircraft to improve the camera angle. This brought the two F-15K jets dangerously close.

The lead aircraft attempted to descend quickly to avoid a collision, but the two jets eventually struck each other. The crash damaged the lead aircraft's left wing and the wingman aircraft's tail stabiliser.

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The South Korean Air Force suspended the wingman pilot, who later left the military to join a commercial airline.

Initially, the Air Force sought to recover the full repair cost of 880 million won from the pilot. However, after he appealed, the Board of Audit and Inspection ruled that he should only pay one-tenth of the amount.

The pilot admitted that his sudden manoeuvre contributed to the collision, but argued that the lead aircraft pilot had "tacitly consented" because he knew filming was taking place.

The audit board said the Air Force should also bear some responsibility for failing to regulate pilots' personal use of cameras during flights.

The board further noted that the pilot had maintained a good service record before the incident and had managed to safely return his aircraft to base, preventing further damage.

The report did not specify whether any disciplinary action was taken against the other pilots involved.

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