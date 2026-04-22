EC Issues Notice To Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Over 'Terrorist' Remark On PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday took a serious note of remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issuing a show cause notice amid widening political row, officials said on Wednesday.

The action follows a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, including Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which approached the poll panel demanding strict action over Kharge's remarks.

The controversy erupted after Kharge, while addressing reporters in Chennai, criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for aligning with the BJP and referred to the Prime Minister as a 'terrorist', triggering sharp reactions from the ruling party.

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The BJP termed the comment an insult not just to Modi but to the country's citizens.

Kharge later issued a clarification, saying his statement was misinterpreted.

He maintained that he did not intend to label the Prime Minister a terrorist, but meant that Modi “terrorises” political opponents and institutions.

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The Congress chief also accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct and alleged that the Election Commission was acting in favour of the BJP—charges that further escalated the political confrontation.

The poll body's notice seeks Kharge's response to the remarks, as the issue adds to an already heated election atmosphere.

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