Vivo X500 To Get Upgraded Dimensity 9500 Processor, Improved Camera, Larger Battery: Tipster

Vivo's upcoming X500 series, the anticipated successor to last year's X300 lineup, continues to generate buzz ahead of its expected launch. Fresh leaks offer a closer look at what the standard model may bring to the table. According to a well-known tech tipster, the Vivo X500 may arrive with a more powerful processor, along with a significant upgrade over the X300's telephoto camera, even though the primary sensor could remain the same. A higher battery capacity has been tipped as well.

Vivo X500 May Get Upgraded Dimensity 9500 Processor

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as reported by Gizmochina, the Vivo X500 is expected to be powered by a slightly upgraded variant of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 — the same 3nm octa-core processor that powered last year's flagship series.

The new leak contradicts earlier speculation that the Vivo X500 would be driven by the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9600. The Dimensity 9600 is a next-generation chip rumoured to be manufactured on a more advanced 2nm process, comparable to Samsung's Exynos 2600.

However, a striking aspect of the X500 series is the reported chipset split across the lineup. Unlike last year's X300 phones, which both ran on the Dimensity 9500, the X500 and X500 Pro are said to feature different processors. While the base model retains the upgraded Dimensity 9500, the X500 Pro and an all-new X500 Pro Max variant are both tipped to launch with the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. The introduction of a Pro Max model also means a broader lineup compared to the X300 series, which had two devices.

Vivo X500 Camera, Battery, Display (Expected)

On the camera front, the X500 appears set for a meaningful upgrade. The device is tipped to feature a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, replacing the 50MP sensor carried by the X300. The primary rear camera is expected to retain a 50MP sensor, paired with a larger 1/1.28-inch module, which means low-light performance and image quality should improve.

The Vivo X500 is said to sport a 6.59-inch display and house a substantial battery, with a capacity of at least 7,500mAh, which signifies stronger endurance than what the 6,040mAh cell of the X300 delivers.

However, Vivo has yet to officially confirm any of these specifications, so the details should be treated as unconfirmed until an official announcement is made.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max May See $100 Price Bump Over iPhone 17 Pro Max

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