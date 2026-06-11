Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max May See $100 Price Bump Over iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple is reportedly considering a significant price hike for its upcoming 2026 flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as part of a wider effort to optimise costs throughout the iPhone product range. According to information shared in an X post by a user called Schrödinger, who says this is based on sources familiar with the matter, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is under consideration for a starting price of $1,299. The tipster added that the device will be Apple's “most feature-packed mainstream smartphone yet.”

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max May See $100 Price Raise

Notably, last generation's flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, started at $1,199 for the base 256GB model. If the $1,299 price for the upcoming Pro Max is implemented, it would be a substantial $100 bump over the earlier generation.

This development comes amid ongoing speculation about the company's plans for the next generation of devices, as it balances innovation with financial considerations. Such adjustments could reflect Apple's plan to delivering premium features while managing supply chain and rising production expenses.

Having said that, the tipster doesn't have a very solid track record when it comes to leaks about Apple, as compared to other tech insiders. The price raise claim should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Apple may still keep the prices steady while recovering some costs reportedly with AI subscriptions and bundles over the life of the device.

Several Upgrades Tipped For iPhone 18 Pro Lineup

The tipster also claimed that several enhancements for the iPhone 18 Pro series are in the pipeline. These include an expanded vapour chamber cooling system to better manage thermal performance during intensive tasks.

A newly developed stacked camera sensor is also expected in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This sensor has appeared in earlier leaks as well, promising notable improvements in low-light photography and overall dynamic range for more vibrant and detailed images.

Furthermore, accelerated on-device AI processing could unlock exclusive Apple Intelligence features, potentially reserved for Pro variants thanks to a dedicated neural processing unit.

Battery technology may see advancements not only in capacity but also in energy density, potentially allowing the iPhone 18 Pro Max to surpass previous benchmarks for battery life. The device is also tipped to handle increased performance requirements from modern apps and AI features more efficiently.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price May Stay Same — But It Could Cost You More

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