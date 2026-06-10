Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price May Stay Same — But It Could Cost You More

Over the past few months, there has been considerable debate around the possible pricing for Apple's upcoming flagships: the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. RAM/DRAM costs are edging higher, and the smartphone industry has already seen a bump in generational prices with Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 lineup. However, tech insiders like Mark Gurman have opined that Apple's stronghold in supply chain will help it maintain cost advantages, and the Cupertino major may be able to absorb higher component costs without passing that burden to the consumers.

However, there may be a catch.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Prices May Stay Same, But Subscription Costs May Be Add-On

Apple may maintain the launch price of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at $1,099, matching the iPhone 17 Pro. According to reports, Apple plans to absorb rising component and manufacturing expenses during the early lifecycle of the device, leveraging its profit margins to ensure strong initial sales and market success.

Having said that, buyers could face higher lifetime costs due to AI features and related subscriptions, tech experts indicate.

As Apple Intelligence and advanced generative AI capabilities expand, many processing tasks will shift to the cloud. While Private Cloud Compute aims to protect user privacy, the underlying server infrastructure carries growing expenses. Apple is expected to subsidise these costs at launch to drive sales, but it will seek to recover investments over the iPhone 18 Pro's lifespan through other revenue streams.

It's no secret that smartphone consumers are increasingly wary of immediate post-purchase charges on top of the already premium pricing they pay for devices like the iPhone. To avoid user dissatisfaction, Apple is likely to introduce features via free introductory trials within bundles like Apple One before transitioning to paid monthly plans for Apple Intelligence features.

This approach may put Apple Intelligence at par with existing offerings such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage. The new AI services could reportedly add around $15 per month for full functionality — effectively raising the true cost of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ownership. With this strategy, Apple appears positioned to offset lower iPhone 18 Pro margins by generating an additional $100 to $150 per customer in the first year through Apple One subscriptions.

Ultimately, this extra expense may not be visible when you walk into the Apple Store to buy the next generation of iPhones — but in real-life usage, the price you pay for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may end up being notably higher.

Also read: Apple iOS 27 Drops Strongest Signs Yet Of Its Debut Foldable, iPhone Ultra: Report

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