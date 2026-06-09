Apple iOS 27 Drops Strongest Signs Yet Of Its Debut Foldable, iPhone Ultra: Report

Apple's iOS 27 software update is quietly revealing the clearest signals yet that the company is preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, hidden code, new interface features, and developer-facing tools in iOS 27 all point towards a device that Apple has yet to officially announce. The iPhone Ultra is widely expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro line and may cost as much as $2,000.

iOS 27 Drops Hints Towards Foldable iPhone

Software researcher M1Astra, who shared findings with Bloomberg News, uncovered code strings buried in the first developer beta of iOS 27 with references to folding hardware — a sign that the foldable iPhone is in the works.

Internal mechanisms labeled “foldState,” “mechanicalAngleDegrees,” and “angleDegrees” suggest the operating system can detect whether a device is folded or unfolded and how far it has been opened around its hinge.

Separately, an Apple repair utility embedded in iOS 27 mentions a secondary display, a second cover glass, and two more light sensors — components of a foldable form factor.

Beyond the code, publicly announced iOS 27 features appear designed with a foldable screen in mind, as per Gurman. Widgets on the iPhone can now occupy a full home screen page, with apps like News, Music, and Weather filling the entire display. This layout would translate naturally to the wide inner screen of a foldable iPhone.

The iPhone Mirroring feature in macOS 27 Golden Gate has also been updated. A connected iPhone can be resized to iPad-sized layouts, another capability essential to the foldable experience.

During its Platforms State of the Union, Apple also introduced app adaptability, encouraging developers to build software that works across a range of screen sizes and aspect ratios rather than designing for fixed device dimensions. This is notable given that no current iPhone requires such flexibility — but a foldable one would.

Vision Pro OS Drops Clues About Camera-Enabled Wearables

Additionally, Gurman wrote that similar clues in the new Vision Pro operating system point to camera-equipped wearables like AirPods and smart glasses. The OS comes with capabilities for identifying and analysing real-world objects (which would need camera inputs) already baked into the software ahead of their expected launches.

Also read: Apple Announces iOS 27: Full List Of Features Coming To Your iPhone, Compatible Devices, Release Timeline

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