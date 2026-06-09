Apple Announces iOS 27: Full List Of Features Coming To Your iPhone, Compatible Devices, Release Timeline

Apple has announced iOS 27, bringing sweeping changes to Siri, Apple Intelligence, parental controls, and core apps. Developer betas are live now, with a public beta arriving in July and a full release expected around Sept. 14. Here's a look at iPhones that will support iOS 27 and the new features they will get.
iOS 27: Compatible iPhones
iOS 27 runs on iPhone 11 and later, though advanced AI features require newer hardware. Here's the full list of compatible devices:
- iPhone 11, 11 mini, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2
- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 3
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max
iOS 27: New Features Coming To Your iPhone
All-New Siri AI
- Gains a dedicated app with conversation history, pinned chats, and iCloud syncing.
- Offers responses to open-ended queries and draws on web information.
- Deciphers personal context from emails, photos, notes, and messages.
- Identifies what's on the iPhone screen and responds accordingly.
- Gets a new, more expressive voice with adjustable pace and tone (iPhone 17+ only).
- Can take actions inside apps like Music, Messages, and Reminders using natural language.
- Gains a camera mode, letting you point your phone at something and ask questions about it.
- Offers upgraded dictation with automatic capitalisation, punctuation, and formatting.
Expanded Apple Intelligence
- Photos: New Spatial Reframing tool improves composition after photo is clicked; Extend option fills gaps when cropping or straightening; Clean Up gets better at removing unwanted objects.
- Image Playground: Now generates photorealistic images with AI watermarking; lets you move or resize objects by describing changes.
- Safari: Auto-groups tabs by topic, monitors pages and gets “Notify Me” feature for price drops and stock availability, and lets you create custom extensions.
- Messages & Mail: Suggests contextual actions (set a reminder, find a photo) and generates smart replies to match your writing style.
- Phone: Call Context offers relevant info (like a confirmation number) when you call a business.
- Maps: Flyover gets sharper aerial imagery with improved rendering of buildings and trees.
- Passwords: Flags passwords that are weak, duplicate, or compromised, with option for automatic updates.
- Home App: Groups camera notifications, generates video descriptions, and highlights important clips from HomeKit cameras.
- Shortcuts: Describe what you want in plain language and Shortcuts builds the automation for you.
- Calendar: Creates or edits events from natural-language descriptions, auto-detecting contacts, locations, and details.
Improved Parental Controls
- Ask to Browse: Kids must request permission before visiting new websites; parents approve via Messages.
- Communication Safety: Extended to flag gore and violent content in addition to nudity in apps like FaceTime and Messages.
- Time Allowances: Set category limits (entertainment, social media games,) tailored by age.
- Schedules: Control which apps are available at specific times or days.
- Screen Time: Redesigned with more clear usage summaries and quick access controls.
Liquid Glass Updates
- Improved for readability, contrast, and refraction.
- New slider helps customise the effect from ultraclear to fully tinted.
- Tweaked icons, sidebars, toolbars, and window shapes.
Improved Performance And Accessibility
- App launches, AirDrop transfers, and photo saving get faster.
- Accessibility improvements include: richer VoiceOver descriptions; new Live Recognition mode via Action button; Voice Control understands descriptive commands.
Also read: Apple WWDC 2026 Announcements: Siri AI, Liquid Glass, Search Updates & More
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