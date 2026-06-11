Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says Government Should Be Able To Block New Models

Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said the government should have the power to block artificial intelligence developers from deploying new AI models if they present certain risks.

In a lengthy essay on Wednesday, Amodei argued that AI models should undergo mandatory testing by third parties to assess the risk they pose across several categories, including enabling cybersecurity threats and biological weapons. If the AI is deemed to "present unacceptable risks," he wrote, "the government should have the power to block or deter deployment."

The remarks represent some of Amodei's strongest calls yet for stricter regulation of AI as the technology gets more advanced. Last week, his company also called for the creation of a system in which governments and artificial intelligence developers collectively decide when to slow work on the technology to stave off the dangers it may pose.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump outlined a hands-off approach to addressing cybersecurity threats raised by AI under an executive order that calls for giving the US government voluntary access to models, but stopped short of requiring developers to seek explicit approval.

"It is time to go beyond transparency to more serious and binding regulation of AI," Amodei wrote. "I believe the best analogy, at least at the current stage of the exponential, is to cars, airplanes, or drugs - powerful technologies essential to the modern economy, but capable of killing large numbers of people if designed or operated poorly."

Anthropic, which has long positioned itself as a more responsible AI developer, previously raised alarms by announcing a more powerful AI model called Mythos that it said was capable of spotting and exploiting vulnerabilities in critical software. The company made the decision to limit release of the tool to select partners. On Tuesday, Anthropic released a different version without access to the cybersecurity capabilities.

In his essay, Amodei cited Mythos as a prime example of "AI's incredible power, as well as its risks."

"We now, globally and collectively, need to activate a slow and rickety policy apparatus to deal with risks and opportunities that are going to compound surprisingly quickly from here," Amodei wrote.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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