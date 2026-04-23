Amazon India To Invest Over Rs 2,800 Crore To Drive Associate Well-Being, Boost Ops Network

Amazon India on Thursday said it will invest more than Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen safety, health and financial well-being measures for associates, while also expanding its operations network across the country.

The company said the latest investment forms part of its previously announced commitment to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, with a focus on business expansion, AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation.

In a statement, Amazon said it will grow both its core and quick commerce footprint to serve customers across India with deliveries in minutes, hours and days. The investment of over Rs 2,800 crore ($300 million) is aimed at scaling infrastructure as well as improving support systems for workers.

As part of the initiative, Amazon said it will expand associate well-being programmes, including further investment in Project Ashray, enhance medical and accident insurance coverage, and improve access to government social security benefits for tens of thousands of associates and more than 200,000 community members.

"This investment builds on the company's Rs 2,000 crore investment in 2025, which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India," Amazon said.

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The company added that in 2025, it had launched its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, and has since expanded it to over 300 micro-fulfilment centres in major cities to support faster and safer deliveries. "Since launching Amazon.in in 2013, we have built one of India's safest, fastest, and most reliable operations networks, serving customers across every serviceable pin code in the country. At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial well-being," said Abhinav Singh, vice president - operations at Amazon India and Australia.

Singh added that the fresh investment would help the company strengthen these efforts while maintaining momentum in expanding its operations network and advancing technology capabilities. "The investment of over Rs 2,800 crore will further strengthen the company's efforts, while continuing the momentum on scaling operations network and advancing technology prowess to enable faster, safer, and more reliable deliveries for customers," he said.

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