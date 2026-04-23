J Kumar Infraprojects Shares Jump Over 6% On Rs 2,488 Crore-Worth Order Win

J Kumar Infraprojects share price: Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects Limited soared over 6% on Thursday, April 23 after the company informed the exchanges that it has achieved orders worth Rs 2,487.65 crore for projects in Mumbai.

J Kumar Infraprojects shares advanced 6.56% intraday to Rs 548.9 apiece. The scrip was trading 3.81% higher by 2:43 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.89%.

On Thursday, J Kumar Infraprojects said that it has received two letter of acceptances from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Banks Under Pressure, Sensex Down 800 Points — Three Reasons Why Markets Are Falling Today

The infra company will design and construct pedestrian vestibule underground connecting Science Centre Metro station and Worli Promenade through Mahalaxmi Racecourse, for total contract worth Rs 521.77 crores (excluding GST).

From Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, J Kumar Infra will design and construct vehicular bridges and elevated road over Nalla to connect MDP Road to Ryan International school with construction of additional arms from Charkop Junction to Ryan International school. It will widen the existing Malad Marve Road by 3.65 metre on opposite of RG Plot from Mahakali. Junction upto Nalla towards Mith Chowky near Giridhar Park at Malad Marve Road in Malad.

ALSO READ: From HAL To Mazgaon Dock: It's Raining Orders! The Shift Within Defence

Additonally, it will build vehicular bridge from Lagoon Road to Infinity Mall in Malad for total contract cost amounting to Rs 1,965.88 crore in the name of J. KUMAR-RPS, a joint venture.

J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited share in the joint venture is 73%, which will amount to Rs 1,435.09 crore.

ALSO READ:

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.