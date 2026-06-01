Watch: Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Interaction With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After IPL 2026 Final Wins Internet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli was seen sharing a moment with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both players enjoyed remarkable campaigns in the tournament. Sooryavanshi finished as the IPL's leading run-scorer, clinching the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award after a sensational season. Kohli, meanwhile, played a key role in RCB's title-winning run, emerging as the franchise's highest run-getter and lifting his second IPL trophy.

The two players were spotted being engaged in some serious discussion with the senior pro passing some valuable information to the rising star. The video of the two cricketers is now being widely circulated across different social media platforms.

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Not only was Kohli talking to Sooryavanshi and passing on his hard-earned wisdom to Sooryavanshi, but he also put an arm around the teenager, as if he was being a mentor, an elder brother and a close friend.

The Sunday's final saw RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and retain their IPL title. Kohli produced a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to guide his team to an emphatic win.

The triumph made RCB only the fourth franchise in IPL history to win multiple titles, joining Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014, 2024).

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Earlier, RCB's pace attack laid the foundation for the title triumph by restricting GT to 155/8. Josh Hazlewood (2/37), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Rasikh Salam (3/27) shared seven wickets between them as the defending champions produced a disciplined bowling display.

Gujarat's innings never truly recovered after the early dismissals of captain Shubman Gill 10 off 8 and Sai Sudharsan 12 in 12, the team's two leading run-scorers this season, within the first four overs. The 2022 champions struggled to build momentum thereafter, with RCB's bowlers maintaining relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Only a late cameo of 50 off 37 balls by Washington Sundar helped Gujarat push beyond the 150-run mark.

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