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Hormuz Access: Iran To Ensure Japan Ships Pass Strait With 'Greater' Ease

Iran's assurance to Japan raises hopes of smoother transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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Hormuz Access: Iran To Ensure Japan Ships Pass Strait With 'Greater' Ease
According to Iranian claims, 15 vessels, including four oil tankers, crossed the chokepoint over the past 24 hours.
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Iran has signalled a potential easing of tensions in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, with President Masoud Pezeshkian assuring Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that Tehran is prepared to facilitate maritime traffic and make the passage of Japanese vessels through the waterway easier.

Pezeshkian posted about the telephonic conversation with Takaichi on his Telegram account. Subsequently, Japan's Kyodo News also reported on the interaction, noting that the prime minister has sought relief on the passage Tokyo-bound shipments.

The development comes amid reports that several ships have recently transited the strait after obtaining clearance from Iranian authorities.

According to Iranian claims, 15 vessels, including four oil tankers, crossed the chokepoint over the past 24 hours. However, analysts caution that the figures remain difficult to verify, with some vessels potentially belonging to opaque "shadow fleets" that frequently operate with limited tracking data.

ALSO READ : US Bid For Lebanon Ceasefire Falters As Israel Ramps Up Offensive: What It Means For Iran Truce?

Despite the reported movement, shipping activity remains well below pre-conflict levels, underlining the continuing disruption to one of the world's most important energy routes.

Market observers believe Tehran may be highlighting these crossings to showcase progress in diplomatic engagements and support ongoing negotiations with the United States.

A broader recovery in maritime traffic, however, is likely to depend on the return of insurance coverage for vessels navigating the strait. Insurers remain wary of renewed geopolitical tensions, leaving many commercial operators reluctant to resume normal operations despite signs of easing restrictions.

ALSO READ : Iran's Araghchi Warns US: Prep For 'Consequences On All Fronts' If Israel's Lebanon Offensive Continues

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