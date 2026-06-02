Will It Rain In Mumbai, Pune Today? IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds — Maharashtra Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall till June 3.

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According to the IMD, more than two dozen districts may experience lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places. Some areas are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on June 4.

Rainfall Warning Till June 3

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbrar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Jalna, Amravati, among others.

These districts are 'very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph) at isolated places” on June 2-3.

No warning has been issued for Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, among others. However, these places may also receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers during this period. Many areas will continue receiving showers till June 5.

Weather in Mumbai:

According to the IMD, Mumbai is set to experience continued rainfall activity till June 5. While the agency has issued a yellow alert for the city till June 3, no specific warning has been issued for June 4-5.

June 2-3: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

June 4-5: Light to moderate rain / thundershowers.

On June 2, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to be around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius. This trend will likely follow till June 7, the IMD said.

The development comes amid advancement of southwest monsoon in India. Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra continue to experience pre-monsoon showers amid anticipation that southwest monsoon will hit the city on June 5.

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Mumbai recorded its driest May in three years, according to IMD data. The Santacruz observatory, which represents the city, recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall during the month, while the Colaba observatory recorded just 0.6 mm. In comparison, Santacruz received 378.4 mm of rainfall in May 2025 and 21.3 mm in May 2024, signalling concerns about weak monsoon trends this year.

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