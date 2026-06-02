30 Indians Living And Working Illegally In US As Truck Drivers Arrested

About 30 Indian nationals found living and working illegally in the United States as commercial truck drivers have been arrested in a federal enforcement operation and are set to be deported, news agency PTI reported.

According to a statement issued by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Monday, Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector in Arizona detained 52 individuals during "Operation Checkmate", conducted between May 11 and May 15, for immigration violations. Of these, 36 were identified as drivers of semi-trucks.

CBP said that among the 36 truck drivers, 30 were from India, while the rest were nationals of Mexico, El Salvador and Russia. Several of those apprehended held commercial driver's licences issued by states including California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while others were found to be operating without any valid licence.

Authorities noted that most of the individuals were carrying employment authorisation documents obtained during the previous administration, but these had since lapsed and were no longer valid.

All those detained have been processed in accordance with federal law and will be deported, CBP added, as part of broader efforts to curb illegal employment and strengthen border enforcement.

What Is Operation Checkmate

Operation Checkmate is aimed at enhancing public safety through enforcement of immigration statutes to detect and arrest illegal persons operating commercial motor vehicles in the country.

"Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety," Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol's Yuma Sector Dustin Caudle said. Federal agents are on patrol every day to "ensure we stop these individuals and prevent more deadly crashes from occurring on the road across the United States."

During Donald Trump's presidency, the US Department of Transportation ordered stricter enforcement to prevent unqualified foreign drivers from obtaining licences to operate commercial trucks and buses.

In recent months, several Indian-origin truck drivers in the US have been arrested and charged in connection with fatal crashes involving commercial vehicles.

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