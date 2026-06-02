Zohran Mamdani Kicks Off Pride Month In NYC With 'Trans Rights Are Human Rights' Campaign

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani marked the start of Pride Month on Monday with a sweeping declaration of solidarity with the city's transgender and queer communities.

He launched a "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" campaign and reaffirmed New York City's legal protections for trans residents.

Pride Month, observed every June, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village in New York, just blocks from City Hall, when LGBTQ+ patrons fought back against a police raid, igniting the modern gay rights movement.

In a post on X, Mamdani made the city's position unambiguous. "Discrimination based on gender identity or expression is illegal in New York City," he wrote. "Trans New Yorkers are protected by law. Our City will protect your rights, defend your humanity and stand beside you without hesitation."

The mayor was photographed marching through Manhattan streets holding a transgender pride flag, its distinctive pink, white, and blue stripes, in what his office framed as a visible show of institutional support for a community facing mounting pressure at the federal level.

The campaign, covered by them.us, was positioned as both a legal reminder and a moral statement from city leadership.

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In a separate, sweeping post, Mamdani situated the moment within New York City's long history of queer activism. "It would take far more than a month to honor the contributions of queer and transgender New Yorkers," he wrote.

He traced a lineage from the Cercle Hermaphroditos in 1895, the first trans advocacy group in the United States, through the drag balls of the Harlem Renaissance, the Stonewall uprising, the Lesbian Herstory Archives, and ACT UP!, "founded in 1987 as queer people fought for their lives while the Reagan administration looked away." He closed with a direct message to the community:

"To all our queer and trans neighbors: you deserve a City where you can afford to live safely, openly, and joyfully. Happy Pride, New York City."

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The posts come amid an increasingly hostile national climate for transgender Americans, with the Trump administration having moved to roll back a series of federal protections for trans people since returning to office.

Mamdani's messaging appeared designed to draw a sharp contrast between city policy and Washington's direction.

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