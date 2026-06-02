Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, NHPC, Wipro, Coal India, Anant Raj

Shares of Coal India Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., NHPC Ltd., and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Tata Elxsi: The company sets June 10 as the record date for a dividend of Rs. 75 per share for FY26. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 24.

The company sets June 10 as the record date for a dividend of Rs. 75 per share for FY26. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 24. Black Box: The company signs a partnership with AIONOS to scale AI‑led infrastructure and application services.

The company signs a partnership with AIONOS to scale AI‑led infrastructure and application services. Wipro: The company's arm will acquire an additional 20% stake in affiliate Aggne Global for USD 28.5 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 5.

The company's arm will acquire an additional 20% stake in affiliate Aggne Global for USD 28.5 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 5. UltraTech Cement: The company will consider Q1 earnings on July 20.

The company will consider Q1 earnings on July 20. Equitas Small Finance Bank: The company receives RBI approval for acquisition of a 9.5% stake by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

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Ola Electric : The company opens its QIP issue, setting a floor price of Rs. 37.74 per share, with a potential discount of up to 5%.

: The company opens its QIP issue, setting a floor price of Rs. 37.74 per share, with a potential discount of up to 5%. Anant Raj: The company will invest Rs. 25,000 crore to build a data centre and develop cloud services in Haryana under an MoU with the state.

The company will invest Rs. 25,000 crore to build a data centre and develop cloud services in Haryana under an MoU with the state. Emami: The company completes acquisition of a 59.69% stake in IncNut Digital.

The company completes acquisition of a 59.69% stake in IncNut Digital. NHPC: The government proposes to sell up to 3% stake via OFS, with an option to sell an additional 3%. The offer opens on June 2 for non‑retail investors and June 3 for retail investors. The floor price is set at Rs. 71 per share.

The government proposes to sell up to 3% stake via OFS, with an option to sell an additional 3%. The offer opens on June 2 for non‑retail investors and June 3 for retail investors. The floor price is set at Rs. 71 per share. Coal India: The government's shareholding in the company reduces to 61.1% post OFS from 63.1% earlier.

Business Update

NMDC (May Business Update):

Iron ore production of 5.31 million tonnes vs 4.43 million tonnes YoY

Sales decline to 4.04 million tonnes vs 4.34 million tonnes YoY.



Coal India

Offers 257.42 lakh tonnes of coal and coal products in May

Allocates 84.20 lakh tonnes under the SWMA e‑auction.

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Maruti Suzuki (May Business Update)

Total production up 17.4% YoY at 2.3 lakh units

Passenger vehicle production rises 16.9% YoY to 2.26 lakh units.



Force Motors (May Auto Sales)

Total sales decline 15.4% YoY to 2,614 units

Domestic sales down 14.7% YoY and exports down 37.2% YoY.

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