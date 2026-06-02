US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Fumes At Netanyahu Over Lebanon Strikes; Says Talks With Iran Continuing At Rapid Pace
Trump and Netanyahu have had tense exchanges before, but they have continued to coordinate closely on Iran and other issues.
US President Donald Trump angrily confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an expletive-laden phone call on Monday over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, two US officials and a third source briefed on the conversation told Axios.
Despite the truce, Israel has been pressing ahead with a military offensive in Lebanon, with its forces marking their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years over the weekend. On Monday, Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, signalling further escalation. Trump's phone call to Netanyahu came soon after that.
Trump and Netanyahu have had tense exchanges before, but they have continued to coordinate closely on Iran and other issues. One official said Monday's call was among the most heated conversations between the two leaders since Trump returned to office.
Trump's anger appeared to stem from concerns that Netanyahu's escalation in Lebanon could derail US negotiations with Iran. After the call, Trump wrote on Truth Social that talks with Tehran were “continuing, at a rapid pace”. The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war. It's not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.
Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Yells At Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump launched a furious tirade against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call on Tuesday, accusing him of reckless escalation in Lebanon.
Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Steadies Below $95
Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after posting their biggest daily gain in about a month, as conflicting signals around US-Iran negotiations kept traders focused on the risk of prolonged disruption to Middle Eastern energy supplies. Brent crude settled just below $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $92 a barrel after surging more than 5% in the previous session.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Deal On Ceasefire, Hormuz Expected Over Next Week
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Tuesday that a deal with Iran to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz would be reached "over the next week," even as he publicly brushed off the prospect of negotiations collapsing entirely.
US President Donald Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from Hezbollah. Trump said that no troops would go to Beirut.
"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," he wrote.
"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump said.
Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Responds To Trump
Netanyahu later said he had told Trump that Israel would strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel, while continuing operations in southern Lebanon.
"Our position remains the same," Netanyahu said. A second US official disputed Netanyahu's account, saying Trump had "steamrolled" him during the call. According to that official, Netanyahu responded by saying: “OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of.” Netanyahu’s office did not respond to Axios’ request for comment.
שוחחתי הערב עם הנשיא טראמפ ואמרתי לו שאם חיזבאללה לא יחדל לתקוף את ערינו ואזרחינו - ישראל תתקוף מטרות טרור בביירות.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 1, 2026
עמדתנו זו עומדת בעינה.
במקביל, צה״ל ימשיך לפעול כמתוכנן בדרום לבנון.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Angry At Netanyahu?
Summarising Trump's remarks, one US official said the president accused Netanyahu of being reckless, said he was “saving” him, and warned that Israel’s conduct had made both Netanyahu and Israel widely unpopular. A second source briefed on the call said Trump was “pissed” and shouted at Netanyahu, questioning what he was doing.
(Source: Axios)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Phones Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from Hezbollah. Trump said that no troops would go to Beirut.
“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” he wrote.
“Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump said.
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