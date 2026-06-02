US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Fumes At Netanyahu Over Lebanon Strikes; Says Talks With Iran Continuing At Rapid Pace

US President Donald Trump angrily confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an expletive-laden phone call on Monday over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, two US officials and a third source briefed on the conversation told Axios.

Despite the truce, Israel has been pressing ahead with a military offensive in Lebanon, with its forces marking their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years over the weekend. On Monday, Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, signalling further escalation. Trump's phone call to Netanyahu came soon after that.

Trump and Netanyahu have had tense exchanges before, but they have continued to coordinate closely on Iran and other issues. One official said Monday's call was among the most heated conversations between the two leaders since Trump returned to office.

Trump's anger appeared to stem from concerns that Netanyahu's escalation in Lebanon could derail US negotiations with Iran. After the call, Trump wrote on Truth Social that talks with Tehran were “continuing, at a rapid pace”. The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war. It's not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.

Here are the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.