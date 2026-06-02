Offered Rs 30,000 Salary, Mumbai Cab Driver Now Earns Rs 2 Lakh A Month, Video Goes Viral

A Mumbai-based cab driver has gone viral on social media after sharing his inspiring entrepreneurial journey — turning a humble beginning into a successful transport business that now earns around Rs 2 lakh a month.

The story gained traction after the driver appeared in a video by Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen, where he opened up about his career choices, financial struggles and business growth.

Despite holding an engineering degree, he chose not to pursue conventional corporate jobs offering salaries between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 per month, saying the pay did not justify either his education or long-term aspirations. Instead, he took the entrepreneurial route, starting with a single vehicle and gradually building his own transport business.

He said that successful giant companies also began on a small scale.

Over time, his venture expanded into a small fleet of four cars. He currently operates on a revenue-sharing model, where three of the vehicles are driven by hired drivers who return a portion of their daily earnings after expenses, while he personally drives the fourth car.

The business now generates approximately Rs 2 lakh in monthly revenue, though his actual take-home income is around Rs 1.7 lakh after accounting for vehicle loan EMIs and operational costs.

He explained that entrepreneurship offered better long-term potential compared to fixed salaries in entry-level engineering roles and emphasised the importance of taking calculated risks in life, adding that job security diminishes with age.

“You have to take a risk in your life. Otherwise, you work for someone else. After 60, no one will give you a job,” he added.

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The video quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions across social media platforms, with users praising his financial awareness, business mindset, and practical understanding of risk and growth. Many contrasted his hands-on entrepreneurial approach with traditional corporate career paths, highlighting his success as an example of alternative financial independence.

The incident has also triggered broader discussions online about entrepreneurship, career choices beyond engineering, and the growing appeal of asset-based income models over fixed monthly salaries.

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