Palghar: Thousands Of Dead Fish Found In Satpati-Murbe Creek

Thousands of dead fish were found along the Satpati-Murbe creek in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday with officials suspecting extreme heat or water pollution as the possible cause of the mass deaths.

Local residents spotted large numbers of dead chhot boi, pofal, salpa and other species of fish near Satpati Danda Pada village around 3 pm. Fishermen also reported unusually high catches of dead fish.

Officials suspect extreme heat or polluted effluents from the Tarapur Industrial Estate in the district as the cause for the mass fish deaths.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) acting sub-regional officer Raju Wasave said water and fish samples will be tested.

He noted that similar past incidents were linked to toxic solid waste from industrial units mixing with rainwater or low oxygen levels caused by heat.

Thousands of dead fish found in Palghar creek

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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