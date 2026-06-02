IShowSpeed's FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Champions' Goes Viral, Gets 3 Million Views In 13 Hours On YouTube

Influencer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has released a new track titled "World Cup (Champions)" ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Within hours of its launch, the song has gone viral among football fans and even FIFA has reacted to the buzz on social media.

The video has gained nearly three million views on YouTube within 13 hours of its premiere and is also viral on X. As the post gained traction, FIFA has also acknowledged the song's growing popularity.

"We will be in touch…," the official X account of FIFA responded after IShowSpeed urged the organisation to make his song the official FIFA anthem.

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Response To IShowSpeed's Video:

The anthem-style track continues to receive widespread popularity, with many fans supporting the influencer's demand. "FIFA must be tense....Expectations are high now," a user commented on the X post by IShowSpeed.

In just 13 hours of launch, IShowSpeed's music video on YouTube received 2,963,437 views and received over 5 lakh likes.

"He's traveled the world and experienced their culture. This guy deserves to represent the world cup to be honest," a user commented on the YouTube video.

On Instagram, the teaser has received over 4 million likes and more than 30,000 comments. The reel has been reshared over 1.71 lakh times.

On X platform, the teaser shared by the influencer has crossed 32 million views in just over 12 hours. It has received over 2.70 lakh likes and thousands of comments appreciating IShowSpeed's understanding of football culture.

"Bro went from watching World Cup clips to potentially making the World Cup soundtrack," a user said on X.

In 2022 as well, IShowSpeed had released "World Cup" - a song through Warner Records in honour of the then FIFA World Cup. As of today, the video has over 209 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Colombian superstar Shakira and Afrobeats star Burna Boy have teamed up for "Dai Dai," which is the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Shakira is no stranger to World Cup anthems. Her song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" was the official song of the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa and is widely regarded as one of the best.

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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