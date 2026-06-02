2026 FIFA World Cup Winner Predicted: What The Opta Supercomputer Says

Football's biggest tournament returns this summer, with supporters across the globe preparing for more than a month of high-stakes international action.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly stage the competition, marking the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team field. The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four nations and a record 104 matches.

Teams finishing first and second in each group will secure direct passage to the knockout stages, while the eight strongest third-placed sides will also advance, creating the inaugural round of 32 in World Cup history.

With established powerhouses and emerging contenders all chasing football's biggest prize, the 2026 World Cup promises an unusually unpredictable landscape. The expanded format only adds to the uncertainty, making accurate forecasts more difficult than ever.

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To help separate expectation from probability, the Opta supercomputer has produced a detailed forecast outlining the prospects of all 48 teams.

World Cup 2026 Predictions

Spain has been identified as the leading favourite for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after topping Opta's extensive simulation model. The supercomputer awarded La Roja the title in 16.1% of 10,000 tournament runs.

France, England and Argentina continue to be viewed as major contenders, each surpassing the 10% mark for tournament victories in the model's projections.

The data also suggested that a maiden World Cup winner remains far from certain, with just over a third of simulations producing a first-time champion.

The sheer size of the 2026 World Cup means forecasting success is more complicated than ever, with 48 teams creating countless possible scenarios.

Despite that uncertainty, Spain emerged as the clear frontrunner in Opta's modelling. They were the only nation more likely than not to secure a place in the quarter-finals, doing so in 52.1% of simulations.

Their prospects remained strong deeper into the tournament, with a 39% probability of reaching the last four and a 25.6% chance of appearing in the final.

The supercomputer also points to a potentially comfortable start for the Spaniards, who topped Group H in more than three-quarters of simulations against opposition including Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Spain may lead the projections, but France, England and Argentina remain firmly in contention according to Opta's simulations. France secured a 13% title probability, while England and Argentina followed on 11.2% and 10.4% respectively.

France's path through the group stage is viewed as the most demanding among the tournament favourites, with Norway, Senegal and Iraq providing stern opposition in Group I.

Argentina and England are expected to dominate their groups, topping them in 73% and 67.9% of simulations. France managed the same feat in 60.3% of projected outcomes.

Despite that tougher route, France's prospects strengthen significantly in the knockout rounds. They reached the last eight in nearly half of all simulations and advanced to the final in more than one-fifth, leaving them as Spain's closest challengers for the title.

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