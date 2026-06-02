India vs Afghanistan 2026: Date, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

India and Afghanistan are set to meet in Test cricket for only the second time when the latter visit the country for a standalone match in June. Set to get underway in New Chandigarh on June 6, the fixture comes nearly eight years after Afghanistan played their first Test in India. Their previous appearance in the format was against Zimbabwe in Harare last year, where they were comprehensively beaten by an innings and 73 runs.

Attention will then turn to the 50-over format as India and Afghanistan contest a three-match ODI series in the build-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year. The opening fixture is scheduled for Dharamsala on June 13, while Lucknow and Chennai will host the second and third matches on June 17 and 20, respectively.

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Shubman Gill will lead India in both the Test match and the ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be back in action. A significant change has taken place within Afghanistan's coaching set-up, where Richard Pybus has succeeded Jonathan Trott at the helm.

Following Afghanistan's elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Jonathan Trott stepped aside as head coach. His stint in charge featured a series of notable performances at ICC events, highlighted by the team's first-ever place in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time Venue June 6 Test 9:30 a.m. New Chandigarh June 13 1st ODI 1:30 p.m. Dharamshala June 17 2nd ODI 1:30 p.m. Lucknow June 20 3rd ODI 1:30 p.m. Chennai

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 series will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Squads

India's Test Squad For Afghanistan Test

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

India's ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

*Subject to fitness clearance

Afghanistan's Test Squad For India Series

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi

Afghanistan's ODI Squad For India Series

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

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