NHPC Shares Fall After Government Plans To Sell Stake At 8% Discount

NHPC Ltd shares are under pressure after the Centre announced that it may sell up to 6% stake via an offer-for-sale starting today, according to the information shared by the Department of Financial Services on Monday. Through the OFS, the Centre intends to offload a base stake of 3% in the company, with an option to sell an additional 3% under the Green Shoe mechanism in the event of strong investor demand.

NHPC shares fell as much as 4.59% in trade to a low of Rs 74.40 apiece. Of the 8 analysts tracking the stock, five have a buy call, two have a sell call, and only one has a hold call.

The floor price for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 71 per equity share, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of the country's leading power generation companies. If the Green Shoe option is fully exercised, the government could divest a total of 6 per cent of its holding in NHPC through the issue.

The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with market regulations.

The move forms part of the Centre's broader strategy to unlock value from public sector enterprises and mobilise resources through strategic stake sales.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.