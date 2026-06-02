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Gold, Silver Price Today, June 2: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India fell Tuesday following global market losses amid US-Iran military tensions and rising crude oil prices.

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Gold, Silver Price Today, June 2: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Prices In India
Photo: PTI

Gold and silver rates in India retreated on Tuesday tracking losses in global markets as renewed military exchanges between the US and Iran spiked crude oil rates. Rise in US Treasury bond yields also weighed on precious metals, limiting investor appetite for assets such as gold and silver, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,59,190 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,67,390 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website. 

In the international market, spot gold edged up 0.1% to $4,489.20 an ounce as of 8:40 a.m. in Singapore. Silver gained 0.4% to $75.12 an ounce., reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,58,900 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,690. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,58,620 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,360 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,150 and Rs 1,59,020 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs)Gold 22 Karat  (Rs)
City1 Gram10 GramCity1 Gram10 Gram
Mumbai15,8901,58,900Mumbai14,5661,45,658
New Delhi15,8621,58,620New Delhi14,5401,45,402
Kolkata15,8691,58,690Kolkata14,5471,45,466
Chennai15,9361,59,360Chennai14,6081,46,080
Bangalore15,9021,59,020Bangalore14,5771,45,768
Hyderabad15,9151,59,150Hyderabad14,5891,45,888

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs2,66,900 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,66,440 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,67,680 and Rs 2,67,330 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,67,110 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,66,550.

Gold and Silver Rates

Gold and Silver Rates
Photo Credit: (Photo: Echion)

ALSO READ: Gold Slumps 2%, Silver Retreats As Oil Prices Spike; MCX Gold Slides To Rs 1.53 Lakh

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