Gold, Silver Price Today, June 2: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates in India retreated on Tuesday tracking losses in global markets as renewed military exchanges between the US and Iran spiked crude oil rates. Rise in US Treasury bond yields also weighed on precious metals, limiting investor appetite for assets such as gold and silver, analysts told PTI.
The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,59,190 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,67,390 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.
In the international market, spot gold edged up 0.1% to $4,489.20 an ounce as of 8:40 a.m. in Singapore. Silver gained 0.4% to $75.12 an ounce., reported Bloomberg.
Gold Price Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,58,900 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,690. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,58,620 according to Bullions website.
The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,360 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,150 and Rs 1,59,020 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
|Gold 24 Karat (Rs)
|Gold 22 Karat (Rs)
|City
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|City
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|Mumbai
|15,890
|1,58,900
|Mumbai
|14,566
|1,45,658
|New Delhi
|15,862
|1,58,620
|New Delhi
|14,540
|1,45,402
|Kolkata
|15,869
|1,58,690
|Kolkata
|14,547
|1,45,466
|Chennai
|15,936
|1,59,360
|Chennai
|14,608
|1,46,080
|Bangalore
|15,902
|1,59,020
|Bangalore
|14,577
|1,45,768
|Hyderabad
|15,915
|1,59,150
|Hyderabad
|14,589
|1,45,888
Silver Price Today
Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs2,66,900 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,66,440 per kg, according to Bullions website
Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,67,680 and Rs 2,67,330 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,67,110 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,66,550.
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