FIFA World Cup: 'Better Than Shakira' — IShowSpeed's Champions Song Wins Over Internet

Influencer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has released a new track titled World Cup (Champions) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With the tournament set to take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the song has already struck a chord with football fans around the world. Within hours of its release, the track began trending across social media platforms, sparking widespread praise and even calls for it to become the tournament's official anthem.

Football enthusiasts have been applauding the upbeat track on social media.

On X alone, the teaser, shared by IShowSpeed, has crossed 36 million views. It has also garnered close to 3 lakh likes and attracted thousands of comments.

The platform has been flooded with positive reactions.

A user wrote, “The internet is already going crazy. Love him or hate him, IShowSpeed keeps finding ways to be at the centre of football culture.”

“This should be the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” was the sentiment.

Several users also compared the track to the tournament's official song. One comment read, “Can we all agree that IShowSpeed has made a better FIFA World Cup song than Shakira, Tyla, Rema, Burna Boy and other mainstream artists that featured this year? This is an OFFICIAL WORLD CUP SONG! Goosebumps.”

Colombian superstar Shakira and Afrobeats star Burna Boy teamed up for Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Someone else wrote, "Way better than FIFA's official song. Much better than Shakira's. The song turned out insane, it surprised me!"

“We're living in a world where IShowSpeed has released a better World Cup song than Shakira and Burna Boy's ‘Dai Dai' — and all of this without any sponsorship from FIFA. Respect!” read another remark.

The song's popularity has even caught FIFA's attention. After IShowSpeed publicly urged the organisation to make World Cup (Champions) the official anthem, FIFA's official X account responded, “We will be in touch…”.

The momentum is equally strong on YouTube. The music video has already amassed 3.3 million views within 15 hours of its premiere and received more than 5 lakh likes.

The comments section is packed with enthusiastic reactions.

A person said, “I claim this as the official 2026 WC song.”

Another one added, “Shouting out almost all 48 countries is absolute genius. He united the whole world!”

“Petition for this to be official WC song,” echoed many viewers.

ALSO READ: IShowSpeed's FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Champions' Goes Viral, Gets 3 Million Views In 13 Hours On YouTube

“The chorus actually sounds like it would be used in the World Cup. Well done, speed!” said a user.

A comment read, “The cinematography in this video is genuinely insane.”

On Instagram as well, the teaser has generated massive engagement, crossing 40 million views, 4.3 million likes and more than 32,000 comments.

Reacting to the teaser, an Instagram user wrote, “I didn't see this one coming, ma boy. They better make this the official one.”

“Just when I thought I couldn't get more excited,” commented another.

Many users simply called the track a “banger.”

A few echoed, “This is crazy.”

“I think Speed is deserve of the winner of WC song,” read another comment.

Interestingly, this is not the first time IShowSpeed has created a football anthem. Back in 2022, he released World Cup through Warner Records in celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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