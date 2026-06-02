Mumbai: Unauthorised Dargah Demolition Underway At Aarey Colony Under Heavy Police Protection | Watch Video

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Mumbai on Tuesday, with authorities taking action against an alleged illegal dargah in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, citing encroachment on government land.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the police, launched the operation after repeated notices were ignored and no valid documentation was furnished to justify the structure. The authorities said a trust had unlawfully occupied the site, prompting the civic body to proceed with demolition, news agency IANS reported.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Kirit Somaiya called it as "land jihad" and said the civic action followed his complaint regarding the structure. "Land JIHAD...... illegal DARGAH of Aarey Colony Mumbai Demolished today. I had visited & filed complaint on April 9, 2026," Somaiya posted on X.

Separately, he said that he has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner, urging authorities to take steps to prevent prayers from being conducted on public roads.

In his letter, the BJP leader claimed that namaz is being offered at multiple locations outside railway stations and on busy roads across the city. He alleged that such gatherings sometimes lead to traffic congestion and disrupt daily movement.

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