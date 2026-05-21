Bandra Demolition Drive: Massive Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments—All You Need To Know

Western Railway has launched a large-scale five-day demolition drive targeting illegal encroachments in the Garib Nagar slum settlement near the railway tracks adjacent to Bandra East station and Bandra Terminus.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the operation aims to clear around 5,200 square metres of prime railway land, with over 400 unauthorised structures, including multi-storey makeshift homes made of tin sheets and small commercial shops, being demolished as part of the exercise.

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The US Embassy in India, located in Mumbai's Bandra, issued an advisory over Western Railway's demolition drive near Bandra station (May 19–23), warning of traffic congestion, delays, and possible protests, and advising its citizens to exercise caution and use alternate routes.

Why is the anti-encroachment drive happening?

The land being cleared forms a crucial part of an urban transport redevelopment plan aimed at transforming Bandra East into a major multimodal transit hub. The project includes the construction of additional railway lines on the Santacruz–Mumbai Central corridor to ease congestion.

According to reports, the land is critical for launching approximately 50 new originating trains from the city, while providing the necessary footprint for the expansion of Bandra Terminus. Beyond increasing train capacity, the project aims to seamlessly connect Bandra suburban station with Bandra Terminus, a move expected to drastically enhance commuter movement and operational synergy between the two hubs.

The eviction drive is backed by a Bombay High Court order, which has repeatedly highlighted that only legally eligible residents identified through an August 2021 survey are entitled to rehabilitation. Around 100 families are being provided alternative housing by the state government, while a large number of long-term residents face eviction without rehabilitation benefits.

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To manage law and order during the eviction process, authorities have put in place extensive security arrangements. Nearly 400 Mumbai police personnel, along with police vans and ambulances, have been deployed to handle any emergency situation. Heavy machinery such as JCB excavators and forklifts is being used for continuous clearance of debris, as per a Financial Express report.

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