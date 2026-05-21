Q4 Results Today: Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL, LIC, ITC, Nykaa, Honasa Consumer — Check Estimates

Several large companies, including ITC Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. of India, GAIL (India) Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., are set to report March quarter earnings on Wednesday, with investors tracking demand trends, margins and management commentary across sectors.

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., ICRA Ltd. and LG Electronics India are also scheduled to announce results.

According to Bloomberg estimates, ITC is expected to post largely flat profit growth as higher tobacco leaf costs and pressure on cigarette volumes weigh on margins. Standalone revenue may rise 4.5% to Rs 18,032 crore in the March quarter from Rs 17,249 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA may remain flat at Rs 5,997 crore versus Rs 5,986 crore. Net profit is seen at Rs 4,906 crore compared with Rs 4,874 crore last year.

Analysts expect cigarette revenue to decline in low single digits after price hikes affected volumes. FMCG business growth may remain in early double digits, while the agri business could face pressure from supply chain disruptions.

GAIL (India) may report standalone revenue of Rs 33,512 crore for the quarter, with EBITDA estimated at Rs 2,467 crore and net profit at Rs 1,255 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Aurobindo Pharma's revenue is seen at Rs 8,754 crore, while EBITDA may come in at Rs 1,810 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 978 crore.

LIC is expected to post profit of Rs 4,794 crore for the quarter.

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures may report revenue of Rs 2,609 crore, while EBITDA is estimated at Rs 207 crore. Net profit is seen at Rs 67.46 crore.

Honasa Consumer, which owns the Mamaearth brand, may report revenue of Rs 623 crore for the quarter. EBITDA is estimated at Rs 62.45 crore, while profit may come in at Rs 47.64 crore.

Page Industries may post revenue of Rs 1,184 crore, with EBITDA estimated at Rs 246 crore and profit at Rs 166 crore.

ICRA's revenue is estimated at Rs 179 crore for the quarter, while EBITDA may come in at Rs 73.4 crore. Profit is seen at Rs 53.85 crore.

LG Electronics India may report revenue of Rs 8,129 crore, EBITDA of Rs 1,002 crore and profit of Rs 769 crore for the March quarter.

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