'Shocked And Saddened': Ex-Student Reacts To Motegaonkar's Arrest In NEET Case, Says He 'Failed As A Basic Human'

The arrest of prominent chemistry tutor Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, popularly known as 'M Sir', by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal has triggered widespread shock and dismay among his former students.

Reacting to the developments, a former student expressed a sense of betrayal over the downfall of a once-revered educator. "I still remember many chemistry concepts today because of how well he taught us," the ex-student stated, requesting anonymity. "It feels strange and difficult to process seeing someone we once respected and admired now being associated with something like this. As an ex-student, it leaves me shocked and saddened. He failed as a basic human."

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Probe: CBI Arrests RCC Founder Shivraj Motegaonkar

The CBI is also focusing on Motegaonkar's rapidly expanding financial empire and massive real estate portfolio across Maharashtra. At the centre of the investigation is a newly uncovered eight-acre land acquisition in Latur.

Motegaonkar, the founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), ran a premier coaching network with highly profitable branches in Latur. The irony of his arrest has not been lost on the public, as he had previously positioned himself as a whistleblower protesting evaluation discrepancies.

The CBI now alleges Motegaonkar operated as a central node in the leak infrastructure, distributing leaked questions to select students via handwritten notes in exchange for exorbitant fees.

According to sources reported by NDTV, the prime real estate was purchased to construct a massive, integrated educational campus featuring a private school and a degree college. Investigators are currently auditing the financial trail of the multi-crore land deal, suspecting it was funded by illicit wealth generated through the paper leak distribution network.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.