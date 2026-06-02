Trouble In TMC? 'Asli Trinamool' Buzz Grows As 50 MLAs Reportedly In Touch With Two Expelled Lawmakers

Fresh signs of unrest have emerged within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) just weeks after the party lost power in West Bengal, with reports suggesting that a significant number of legislators are in contact with two recently expelled party lawmakers.

According to an NDTV report, at least 50 TMC MLAs are reportedly in touch with Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who were expelled from the party on Monday over alleged anti-party activities.

Their expulsion followed revelations by Chief Minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that the two legislators had complained about the alleged forgery of their signatures on a letter endorsing senior Trinamool leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Based on the complaint, the Assembly Secretariat filed a police case, which is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Soon after Adhikari's press conference, the TMC leadership moved to expel both lawmakers, triggering speculation about the emergence of a dissident faction within the party.

Political circles have since been abuzz with talk of an “Asli Trinamool” grouping that excludes party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

NDTV, citing sources, reported that around 50 TMC legislators met Ritabrata Banerjee at a hotel near Kolkata's EM Bypass amid the growing political uncertainty.

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Ritabrata Banerjee, 46, is no stranger to political controversy. A former CPM leader and Rajya Sabha member, he was expelled from the Left party in 2017 for allegedly deviating from the party line. He later joined the Trinamool Congress and returned to the Rajya Sabha after the resignation of Jawhar Sircar. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he was fielded by the TMC as a candidate.

Sandipan Saha, meanwhile, is the son of former TMC legislator Swarnakala Saha and previously served as a councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He won the 2026 Assembly election from Kolkata's Entally constituency on a Trinamool ticket.

The TMC has not officially commented on the reported meeting or claims regarding a breakaway faction.

ALSO READ: TMC Expels Two MLAs Over 'Anti-Party' Activities Amid Forgery Probe

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