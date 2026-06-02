ITR Filing 2026: Home Loan Tax Benefits Explained Under Old And New Tax Regimes

A home loan remains one of the biggest financial commitments for Indian households, but it has long carried significant tax advantages as well. As taxpayers prepare to file their returns for 2026, the growing prominence of the New Tax Regime means they must carefully assess which tax structure works best for their finances.

Taxpayers with outstanding home loans face an important decision this filing season. The old and new tax regimes offer markedly different treatment of housing loan deductions, and the right choice could have a significant impact on take-home savings.

Home Loan Tax Benefits Under Old Tax Regime

The Old Tax Regime remains highly popular among home loan borrowers because it allows you to aggressively slice your taxable income using both the principal and interest components of your Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs).

Section 24(b): Deduction On Interest Paid

Homeowners can claim a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh per financial year on the interest paid towards a home loan for a self-occupied property.

Homeowners living in their property can avail themselves of an interest deduction capped at Rs 2 lakh per year, subject to the completion of construction or purchase within the prescribed five-year period. For landlords, there is no ceiling on the amount of interest that may be deducted from rental income, although the set-off of house property losses against other income streams cannot exceed Rs 2 lakh annually.

Section 80C: Deduction On Principal Repayment

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, homeowners can claim tax relief of up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year on the principal component of their housing loan repayments. However, this benefit falls within the overall Rs 1.5 lakh Section 80C ceiling, which also covers popular tax-saving avenues such as PPF, EPF, ELSS funds, life insurance premiums and NSCs.

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Home Loan Benefits Under New Tax Regime

The new tax regime comes with lower tax rates but significantly fewer deductions. Taxpayers cannot generally claim tax benefits on home loan principal repayments under Section 80C, nor can they avail themselves of the interest deduction available under Section 24(b) for self-occupied homes. Additional concessions for eligible first-time buyers are also excluded.

While many home loan benefits are unavailable under the new tax regime, landlords may still be eligible to account for interest expenses against income from house property. This makes it important for property investors to assess their overall tax liability before selecting a regime.

Which Tax Regime Should Home Loan Borrowers Choose?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer when choosing between the two tax regimes. The old regime often favours taxpayers who actively use deductions through home loans, insurance policies and tax-saving investments.

Meanwhile, individuals with limited exemptions to claim could find the new regime more cost-effective. A side-by-side calculation remains the best way to identify the more beneficial option.

A careful evaluation today could help homeowners reduce their tax outgo and make the most of the benefits available under the Income Tax Act.

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