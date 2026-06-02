US Visa Overhaul: Indian Students Could Face Fresh Hurdles Under Revised Policy. Here's Why

The dream of studying in the United States has long attracted ambitious students from India. Though, recent policy shifts suggest that the journey to American campuses could become considerably more challenging.

A fresh set of immigration proposals from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could bring sweeping changes to the F-1 visa system. For thousands of Indian students hoping to study in the US, or those already pursuing degrees there, the revised framework may influence everything from course completion timelines to post-study opportunities.

The End Of ‘Duration of Status' (D/S)

A major policy shift announced by the DHS on May 5, 2026, could reshape the future of international education in America. The proposal seeks to replace the long-standing "Duration of Status" system, which currently allows students to remain in the country for the length of their academic programme, with a fixed stay period of up to four years.

Students requiring additional time to complete their studies would need to secure further approval from immigration authorities. International students hoping to build careers in the United States after graduation could face fresh challenges if proposed visa changes are implemented.



Danielle Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Build, told ANI that the move may disproportionately affect Indian graduates and could leave critical industries, including technology and artificial intelligence, struggling to fill specialist roles.

"The duration of status rule that has been proposed is going to fundamentally change the flexibility that students have had to apply for Optional Practical Training and Curricular Practical Training," Goldman said.

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OPT and CPT have long served as key bridges between academic study and professional experience for international students in America. While OPT enables graduates to work in roles related to their qualifications, CPT provides practical training opportunities during a degree programme.

Grace Period Being Slashed In Half

Another proposal attracting attention is the potential reduction of the grace period available to F-1 students after their visa status expires. Under the revised framework, students could have only 30 days, rather than the current 60, to identify alternative pathways to remain in the country.

Losing a full month means the timeline to secure a post-grad employment offer or wrap up administrative logistics will become incredibly tight. A single delay in paperwork could accidentally push one out of legal status.

Crackdowns On 'Day 1 CPT' And Second Degrees

The H-1B work visa lottery is notoriously competitive, and Indian professionals regularly face intense odds. Historically, many Indian graduates who missed out on the H-1B lottery used a legal safety net known as Day 1 CPT (Curricular Practical Training).

They would enrol in a second Master's degree program that allowed them to continue working legally from day one of their new course. Those unable to secure an H-1B visa after multiple lottery attempts may be particularly vulnerable. She added that employers across the country could also struggle to retain skilled talent under the proposed system.

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According to Goldman, businesses could adopt a more cautious approach towards hiring overseas graduates if visa uncertainty increases. Some organisations may turn to alternative immigration routes, including cap-exempt H-1B programmes or O-1 visas for highly skilled professionals. She recommended that students build a broader strategy rather than pinning their hopes solely on H-1B selection.

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