Iran's IRIB Wants Dictionary Editors To Add This New Word, Reconsider Ceasefire Definition

Iran's state broadcaster has taken its criticism of the United States and Israel to the realm of linguistics, suggesting that dictionary editors rethink the meaning of the word "ceasefire", and add an entirely new word to their volumes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) posted on X on Tuesday that "dictionary editors should reconsider the definition of the word 'ceasefire' after the behavior of the USrael", a portmanteau of "US" and "Israel" that Tehran has increasingly deployed to describe what it characterises as an indistinguishable alliance between Washington and Tel Aviv.

In a follow-up post, IRIB doubled down: "And adding 'USrael' to Dictionary!"

The wordplay was part of a broader thread of sardonic commentary from the broadcaster. In an earlier post on May 30, IRIB shared an image of a dictionary entry for "ceasefire", with a red arrow pointing to a fabricated second definition reading: "A ceasefire means we can attack but they cannot respond."

The broadcaster captioned the image: "This is why the United States and Israel act this way regarding the ceasefire."

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The posts reflect Tehran's increasingly pointed rhetorical posture amid a fragile and contested regional ceasefire. A Pakistan-brokered truce between Iran and the US-Israel alliance has nominally been in place since early April, following military operations launched in late February.

However, Iran has repeatedly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of violating the ceasefire's terms, allegations that have coincided with continued maritime tensions, including the IRGC Navy's strike on the cargo ship MSC Sariska on Tuesday, which Tehran framed as retaliation for a US attack on an Iranian commercial vessel.

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IRIB, as Iran's official state broadcasting arm, functions as a direct mouthpiece of the Iranian government, and its posts are widely understood to reflect official sentiment in Tehran.

The broadcaster's linguistic jabs signal that despite ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, deep mistrust between the two sides remains very much intact.

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