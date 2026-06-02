'He Faked Entire Identity': Uber Recruiter Says Candidate Vanished After Onboarding, Took Company Laptop

A Hyderabad-based Uber recruiter, Raghu Tenneti, has shared a cinematic account on LinkedIn about a newly hired candidate who allegedly executed a highly unusual “vanishing act” after onboarding, taking with him a company-issued Apple MacBook while erasing all traces of his identity.

According to the recruiter's post, the candidate cleared Uber's hiring process and was formally onboarded, after which a company laptop was issued. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the employee failed to report on his joining date.

When recruiters attempted to contact him, they reportedly discovered that the phone number was no longer in service, with the telecom response indicating that “the number does not exist,” suggesting it had been completely disconnected or deactivated from the network. “Called his number. ‘This number does not exist.' Not switched off. Not unreachable. Does not exist. Bro didn't block us. He erased himself from the telecom grid,” he said.

Further investigation into his digital presence revealed even more unusual details. His LinkedIn profile, which had been active during the recruitment process, was found to be completely inaccessible, displaying a “page not found” error, indicating that the account had been entirely removed rather than simply deactivated.

Concerned about the missing candidate and the issued equipment, the company's IT department also attempted to trace the MacBook that had been delivered as part of standard onboarding procedures.

However, according to the recruiter, the delivery location itself turned out to be suspicious, as the laptop had been sent to a vacant plot behind an abandoned building. Efforts by Uber's internal IT team to track the device remotely reportedly showed that it had already been factory reset and routed through encrypted systems, making it untraceable and returning no usable location data.

Describing the incident as both shocking and meticulously executed, the recruiter remarked that, “Our IT team pinged the laptop remotely. Factory reset. Encrypted proxy. Pinging from coordinates that should not exist on this planet. This man didn't skip Day 1. He faked his entire identity and vanished without a single digital footprint. That's not ghosting. That's a heist. And honestly? Ethan Hunt-genuinely, respect the craft. Bro, we want our laptop back.”

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