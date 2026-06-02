Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Tech, Physicswallah, Force Motors, MRPL, Cummins, Coforge, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Technologies Ltd? Should you hold shares of Force Motors Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Physicswallah Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 734.80)

Astha: Hold

Stock is seeing some revival.

Q4 earnings are above estimates.

FY27 Guidance is aiming double-digit growth which will help the company.

Stay invested for target price of Rs 780-800 levels.

Force Motors Ltd. (CMP: Rs 18,001.00)

Astha: Hold

Results were really supportive. Good stock on fundamental long-term perspective.

Stock is driven by short-term impact of posting very good set of monthly numbers.

Buy on dips at around Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,300 zone.

Physicswallah Ltd. (CMP: Rs 97.10)

Astha: Avoid

Not satisfied with this business model.

Stocks from this sector have not appreciated.

Stock is much below issue price. Valuations concern remain.

Company has posted strong Q4 revenue, profitability is still not stable.

If one wants to enter, buy at very low levels.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,677.10)

Swati: Wait and watch.

Stock is witnessing some selling pressure.

Stock might witness more selling pressure which will take stock to Rs 1,620.

Any dips to Rs 1,620, fresh long-position can be taken.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) (CMP: Rs 146.77)

Swati: Hold

Counter is making multiple support near Rs 143 levels.

Stock can witness bounce-back rally towards Rs 155-160 levels.

Hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 143 on the downside.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 141.35)

Swati: Hold

Long-term view is positive.

Selling pressure will be intensified after rally seen in last few trading sessions.

Stock might see some correction to Rs 132-130 levels.

Any dips to Rs 132-130 levels, can take fresh long position.

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Rapid Fire With Aastha Jain and Swati Hotkar

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. - Hold

Coforge Ltd. - Buy at lower price, not at CMP

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Sell

Embassy Developments Ltd. - Hold

Black Box Ltd. - Hold for longer term.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. - Hold

Eternal Ltd. - Hold

Tata Power Company Ltd. - Hold but exit at higher level.

LG Electronics India Ltd. - Hold

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. - Hold

Tata Steel Ltd. - Hold

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. - Buy at around Rs 1,530

Cummins India Ltd. - Buy at lower levels than CMP.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. - Buy.

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