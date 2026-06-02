Five Stocks To Buy: Infosys, NMDC, NBCC And More | June 02, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on IT services, mining, construction, and energy.

Top picks include IT giants Infosys and Tech Mahindra, mining major NMDC, state-owned construction firm NBCC, and mining behemoth Coal India.

Infosys

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research (Technical & Derivatives) at Kotak Securities, sees positive price action in the IT services major. He recommended a buy on Infosys for a target of Rs 1,250, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,180.

NMDC

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the mining sector. He recommended entering NMDC at the current market price of Rs 93.7 for an upside target of Rs 100, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 89.

NBCC

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also highlighted momentum in the public sector construction segment with a buy call on NBCC. He recommended an entry at the current market price of Rs 104 for upside targets of Rs 108 and Rs 114, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 99.

Coal India

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, sees strong momentum in the energy and resources space. He recommended a buy on Coal India at the current market price of Rs 473 for a target of Rs 505. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 455. (Disclaimer: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer)

Tech Mahindra

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees technical strength in the technology segment. He recommended a buy on Tech Mahindra at the current market price of Rs 1,510 for an upside target of Rs 1,663, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,495 to manage downside risk.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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