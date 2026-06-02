Michael Jackson: The Verdict Release: When, Where To Watch Docuseries Revisiting 2005 Trial?

Netflix is revisiting one of the most controversial chapters of Michael Jackson's life with Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a new docuseries exploring the singer's high-profile criminal trial.

Ahead of its release, the platform has unveiled a trailer offering a fresh look at the case that dominated global headlines in the early 2000s.

What Is The Series About?

The three-part documentary explores the child-molestation case that led to criminal charges against Michael Jackson in 2003 and the high-profile trial that followed.

Through interviews with people directly involved in the proceedings, the series attempts to piece together what happened inside a courtroom that was largely hidden from public view. Those featured include jurors, witnesses, accusers, defenders and journalists who closely followed the case.

Jackson was ultimately acquitted on all counts in 2005, but the trial remains one of the most discussed legal battles involving a global celebrity.

What Does The Trailer Show?

The trailer highlights the divided opinions surrounding the case. While one participant describes Jackson as "the most famous man in the world being accused of the most heinous crime in the world", another claims he escaped conviction because of his fame. The series appears set to revisit both the courtroom battle and the public debate that followed.

Why Are The Makers Revisiting The Case?

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, filmmakers said, "It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson, in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages."

The creators also pointed out that cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, meaning much of the public's understanding came from media reports and commentary rather than direct access to the proceedings.

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"It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole," they explained.

The filmmakers added that their aim was to present the events as a historical account and give viewers a clearer picture of what unfolded during the trial.

Why Is It Releasing Now?

The documentary arrives at a time when Michael Jackson is once again dominating entertainment conversations thanks to Michael, the big-screen biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson.

The film has reportedly crossed $700 million worldwide but has also faced criticism from some viewers for not delving deeply into the allegations and controversies that followed the singer throughout his later years.

When And Where To Watch?

Directed by Nick Green and produced by Candle True Stories, Michael Jackson: The Verdict will stream exclusively on Netflix from June 3.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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