Drone Warfare: After Iran's Shahed, Here's Why Hezbollah's 'Night-Hunters' Are In Spotlight

As Iran's low-cost Shahed drones draw attention across the Middle East, Hezbollah's latest battlefield innovation is emerging as a growing concern for Israel: small, explosive first-person view drones equipped with thermal imaging that can hunt targets in darkness.

According to media reports, Hezbollah's deployment of night-capable and fiber-optic-guided drones marks a significant shift in asymmetric warfare. Unlike conventional drones that can be disrupted through electronic jamming, fiber-optic FPV drones remain connected through cables that unspool during flight, allowing them to operate despite electronic countermeasures.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Hezbollah's one-way attack drones have become one of Israel's primary security concerns along its northern border. The drones were responsible for seven of the 11 Israeli military fatalities recorded since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect in April, according to Israeli military figures cited in the report.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu's Big Warning Amid Attacks On Lebanon! Iran's Regime Will Collapse In The End

Defense expert and Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell described the development as a major battlefield change. "These nighttime drones are the very small Category 1 and Category 2 drones," Chell told Fox News Digital.

"They are generally used by squads on the ground to go and conduct tactical lethal missions or surveillance missions right in theater immediately. What they are able to do is use thermal sensors to be able to fly at night and use heat signatures to spot IDF troops," he said.

"Hezbollah now has nighttime capabilities, which is game changing," Chell added, warning that "you will see an escalation of the use of drones and the innovation of asymmetric warfare in that particular area by Hezbollah."

The growing threat has reportedly forced Israeli troops to adopt unconventional defenses, including commercial fishing and soccer nets designed to entangle incoming drones.

Chell said the Israeli military may need to expand its countermeasures through electronic jamming, net guns and protective netting around installations and vehicles.

ALSO READ: Cheap, Deadly, Hard To Stop: Inside Iran's Shahed-136 Drone

The challenge comes as Israel continues to adapt to a battlefield increasingly dominated by inexpensive unmanned systems.

Similar concerns have surrounded Iran's Shahed-136 drones, which have been used extensively in conflicts from Ukraine to the Gulf. While larger Shahed drones are designed for long-range strikes, Hezbollah's smaller FPV "night-hunters" are proving effective in tactical combat, highlighting how rapidly evolving drone technology is transforming modern warfare and complicating traditional military defenses.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.