Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirements For Indian Nationals For Layovers To Other Countries

Indian Nationals will not require transit vias when travelling to another country via a layover at Germany's airports, according to a press release from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The mandate will take effect on June 3, 2026.

"The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026," the release said.

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The release credited this development as a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January 2026.

"It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz oversaw the signing of two key agreements covering critical minerals, semiconductors and defence industrial cooperation during the latter's visit on Jan 13, 2026.

The two heads of state inked a Critical Minerals and Semiconductor Intent Agreement and a Declaration of Intent on Defence Industrial Cooperation at the beginning of the joint statement event, underlining the two countries' push to strengthen technology, manufacturing and security linkages.

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Prime Minister Modi said the expanding cooperation in defence and security reflected the “mutual trust and shared vision” between the two democracies and thanked Chancellor Merz for simplifying defence trade procedures. He also said India and Germany share common priorities in renewable energy and announced the creation of an India–Germany Centre of Excellence to further boost cooperation in this area.

The meeting comes at a symbolic moment for bilateral ties. Modi noted that India and Germany will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, while having completed 25 years of strategic partnership last year. He said these milestones reflect the depth of trust and ambition between the two sides.

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