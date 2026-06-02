IMD Forecast: Delhi-NCR, Kerala Brace For Heavy Rain; Heatwave Grips Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall and thunderstorms to batter parts of North and South India this week, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Kerala. Northeast India will likely receive light-to-moderate rainfall; however, Northwest will reel under heatwave conditions.

The weather agency added that a powerful Western Disturbance persists over northwest Uttar Pradesh, supported by cyclonic circulations over Central Pakistan, northeast Rajasthan and southwest Rajasthan. Extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, the circulation may intensify and bring a fresh Western Disturbance in Northwest India from June 3.

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Heatwave Alert

IMD predicts that temperatures may rise by by 4-6°C in the Northwest region, while heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Bihar between June 3-7. Hot and humid weather will likely prevail in parts of Northeast and East India early this week, including Arunachal Pradesh (June 1-3), Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (June 2) as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha. (June 1- 5).

Intense Rainfall, Gusty Winds Ahead

In the southern peninsula, intense rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 40-50 kmph will batter Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep till June 5. Neighboring regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and parts of Karnataka will likely receive scattered showers. Meteorologists warned that Kerala and Mahe will witness isolated yet heavy-to-very heavy downpours between June 3-7.

Concurrently, East India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands will brace for wet spells and thunderstorms till June 6. Jharkhand and Bihar may receive intermittent rain. Notably, Odisha remains on high alert for severe thunder squalls on June 2, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive isolated showers between June 4-6.

Rainfall is expected to peak in Northeast India. Arunachal Pradesh will likely witness isolated, heavy downpour between June 1-7, peaking from June 2 onward. Assam and Meghalaya brace for intense rain between June 4-7, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely witness cloudbursts on June 6 and 7.

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Up north, a volatile mix of scattered rain, thunderstorms, and high-velocity winds will sweep across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Authorities have cautioned residents against localized hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir on June 3 and 4, while severe dust storms are expected to blind parts of Rajasthan.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha will likely receive rain accompanied with thunderstorms. West Madhya Pradesh will brace for isolated hailstorms and heavy rainfall this week. Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and surrounding regions will likely be hit by thunderstorms and receive intermittent rain. Parts of Maharashtra may witness isolated hailstorm activity.

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