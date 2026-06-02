End Of Melbourne Derby In Big Bash League As Stars, Renegades Set To Merge: Report

The Big Bash League, Australia's premium T20 competition, will undergo a significant transformation from its next iteration as Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades are set to merge and become one unit.

According to Australia media outlet SEN, the two teams will merge and become one franchise, which will represent the state of Victoria in the competition. The new franchise is yet to adopt a name, however it cannot use Victoria in its name due to Cricket Australia's BBL rules, according to the report.

The merge will thus bring to an end the "Melbourne Derby", one of the most famous rivalries of the Big Bash League. Over the years, these two teams played each other 30 times, with the Stars winning 19 games and Renegades emerging victorious 11 times. The Renegades have won the Big Bash League once, the 2018-19 season, while The Stars never managed to win the Big Bash League title despite appearing in the finals three times.

The new team will play its home matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Since the BBL began in 2011, the Renegades have primarily played at Docklands Stadium, while also hosting games in Geelong since 2017-18 and during the Covid-affected 2020-21 season, at venues across Hobart, the Gold Coast and Adelaide. The Stars, meanwhile, have largely called the MCG home, while also hosting matches at venues including CitiPower Centre, Lavington Sports Ground, Manuka Oval, People First Stadium and Ted Summerton Reserve.

The merger will also see the new team wearing a navy blue jersey. Traditionally, the Stars have identified themselves with Green colour while Renegades have always donned a bright red colour jersey. Further the report says that the new Melbourne team will have 10 contracted players from each of the two merging sides. There is little clarity on the future of the uncontracted players.

The Stars and the Renegades have their respective women's team as well who feature in the Women's Big Bash League.

Big Bash League Match In India

There have been reports that Cricket Australia is highly interested in holding a Big Bash League match in India, with Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium emerging as the frontrunner to host the opening match of the 2026-'27 season in December.

The representatives from Cricket Australia were in India and visited the stadium during and held talks with their BCCI counterparts during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season.

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