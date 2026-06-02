Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online

Having fallen short in the series opener, Australia head into the second ODI against Pakistan determined to bounce back and restore parity. The clash, scheduled for Tuesday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, will see the tourists field a depleted side, with key figures such as captain Mitchell Marsh and pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood unavailable.

Australia endured a difficult outing in the opening ODI, with Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw providing the only meaningful resistance. Short registered a half-century, while Renshaw struck a composed 61, but the tourists were dismissed for just 200 in 44.1 overs as Pakistan's bowlers dominated proceedings. Leading the charge was Arafat Minhas, whose outstanding five-wicket haul dismantled the Australian batting line-up.

At the heart of Australia's collapse was Arafat Minhas, who delivered a match-winning spell of 5/32. The left-armer tore through the middle order, while big names such as Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green failed to make an impact, both falling for ducks.

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Led by impressive knocks from Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori, Pakistan cruised to victory in the opening ODI, overhauling the target with 45 deliveries to spare. Babar's 69 and Ghori's 65 ensured the hosts moved ahead in the series.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled for June 2 from 5 p.m. IST.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

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The AUS vs PAK ODI series is not being live telecast in India.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch the livestream of the AUS vs PAK match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Probable XIs

Australia: Josh Inglis (C & WK), Matt Short, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oli Peake/Liam Scott, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Riley Meredith/Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghouri (WK), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan/Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

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