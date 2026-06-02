Netanyahu's Big Warning Amid Attacks On Lebanon! Iran's Regime Will Collapse In The End

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Iran's leadership had been seriously weakened and predicted that the regime would eventually collapse, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to a report by The Japan Times.

He argued that the foundations of the Iranian government had been undermined and suggested it would not be able to return to its previous position of strength.

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Speaking at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, Netanyahu warned Israel's adversaries that any attempt to harm the country would come at a heavy cost. "Let every enemy plotting against Israel know that their plans will fail. Iran has already paid a very heavy price. The foundations of this terror regime have cracked. It will never return to what it once was, and it is destined to fall," he said.

His remarks came a day after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed developments related to Iran and Lebanon.

The statement also followed Trump's claim that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt hostilities after days of escalating violence.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, the US President said he had spoken with Netanyahu and held indirect discussions with Hezbollah representatives, resulting in an understanding that both sides would stop attacks.

According to Trump, Israel agreed not to launch a planned operation in Beirut, while Hezbollah would cease firing on Israeli targets. He later expressed hope that the arrangement would endure “for eternity”. However, Netanyahu appeared to distance himself from suggestions of a formal ceasefire.

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In a statement released by his office, he said Israel would continue to target Hezbollah positions in Beirut if attacks on Israeli towns and civilians persisted. The differing messages highlighted apparent strains between Washington and Tel Aviv, even as efforts to revive diplomatic engagement with Iran continue.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Tehran had suspended talks with mediators, citing Israel's expanding military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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