Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Tabu Wraps Up Shoot; Post-Production Begins

Drishyam 3, the Hindi adaptation of the hit thriller franchise, has officially completed filming, with the makers now shifting their focus to post-production ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Abhishek Pathak Announces Shoot Wrap

Director Abhishek Pathak announced the shoot wrap on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and thanking the cast and crew.

In a heartfelt note, Pathak wrote, "And that's a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3." He described the project as a film that had consumed the team's lives for several months.

"For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life," he said.

The filmmaker also thanked the crew members who worked behind the scenes, adding that every frame of the film carries their passion and dedication.

Hindi Version Will Be Different

While the Malayalam Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal has already reached theatres, Pathak claimed that the Hindi adaptation will not simply recreate the original.

Speaking about the project earlier, he said, "The shoot is done. We are currently working on some patchwork and will release it on October 2."

He further explained that the Hindi version has been developed with a different approach. "What people are seeing right now in Malayalam Drishyam is different. For the Hindi audience, I have created a completely different track that will work beautifully here."

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According to the director, the Malayalam film leans more towards family drama, while the Hindi adaptation has been designed as a family thriller. "When the trailer releases, audiences will see how different the two worlds are," he added.

Cast Details

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, the man willing to go to any extent to protect his family. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor are also back in key roles. The new installment additionally features Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

Produced by Panorama Studios, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 began filming in Goa late last year.

With shooting now complete and post-production underway, the makers are preparing to bring the next chapter of Vijay Salgaonkar's story to cinemas.

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