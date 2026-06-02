'1.5 Million Hits In 2 Minutes': CBSE's Re-Evaluation Platform Faces Major Cyberattack Attempt

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its re-evaluation platform was defended successfully against a massive cyber-attack attempt.

The cyber-attack bid led to 1.5 million hits on the website within a span of two minutes, the education body said, in a post shared on social media platform X.

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"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," CBSE posted.

"Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

Despite the cyber threats, the portal continued to operate smoothly under heavy traffic.

By 3 pm, more than 8,000 users were simultaneously active on the platform, while over 16,000 students had successfully submitted applications for re-evaluation and verification of their answer sheets.

CBSE said it has also introduced several technical refinements based on student feedback to improve the user experience.

Among the key changes is an extension of session time limits, aimed at making the application process more convenient and seamless.

The board reiterated that there has been no data breach or service disruption and that all necessary safeguards remain in place.

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It added that teams are continuously monitoring the system to ensure uninterrupted services for students.

The re-evaluation portal will continue to accept applications as scheduled, with CBSE assuring candidates that their submissions remain safe and secure despite the attempted cyberattacks.

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