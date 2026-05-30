CBSE Revaluation Portal Hit By Cyberattack: PSBs Intervene To Strengthen Payment Gateway Infra

The payment system of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revaluation portal was recently targeted by a malicious cyberattack, resulting in around 50 students gaining unauthorised access to the system, according to government sources reported by PTI.

Officials said the incident affected the portal's payment gateway, which was integrated with HDFC Bank. The breach reportedly caused abnormal fee displays, with payable amounts fluctuating drastically in some cases—from as low as Re 1 to as high as Rs 67,000-68,000.

“There were some unauthorised attacks on the portal. Around 50 students had gained access, and the fee amounts were manipulated,” a source said. The official added that the altered amounts may have been displayed either as a prank or with malicious intent.

The issue emerged shortly after the portal became operational, leading to disruptions in its functionality. According to sources, the affected students were able to manipulate payment-related information, creating confusion during the revaluation application process.

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In response, CBSE has expanded its payment gateway infrastructure by integrating four public sector banks, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, as additional payment partners.

Technical experts from IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and the Digital Infrastructure Corporation of India have also been tasked with examining the system and strengthening the portal's security architecture, as per the report.

“The teams are reviewing the code and system integration to ensure a seamless and glitch-free experience,” the source said.

To resolve CBSE post-result and revaluation payment issues, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finance Minister Sitharaman have aligned four public sector banks to strengthen the board's payment gateway infrastructure.

The system's gateway has been successfully synced and tested with CBSE's portal. Additionally, to fix previous space and capacity constraints, the entire system has been migrated to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ensure smoother digital processing for students, as per the sources cited by PTI.

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